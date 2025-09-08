Alleged Attempted Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Has Decided to Represent Himself Routh claims to be miles apart from his court-appointed lawyers. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 8 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

There's an old saying that suggests that anyone who represents themselves in court has a fool for an attorney, but that might be especially true in higher-stakes cases. Nevertheless, Ryan Routh, a man who stands accused of attempting to assassinate President Trump at his golf course in Florida before the 2024 election, has said that he plans to represent himself when his trial gets underway.

Routh was apprehended by a Secret Service agent from his hiding spot at the Trump International Golf Course and never attempted to harm the president. Here's what we know about why he decided to represent himself in the case.



Why is Ryan Routh representing himself?

When Routh first asked Judge Aileen Cannon if he could represent himself in the case, she said it was a "bad idea," according to NBC News. Routh insisted, though, that he and his lawyers were “a million miles apart," and his court-appointed public defenders agreed, saying that the relationship was “irreconcilably broken.” Nevertheless, Cannon has ordered that the defenders remain in the court on standby as jury selection gets underway.

Routh, a former Trump supporter, will be tasked with selecting from a pool of 180 people to sit on his trial. At a hearing last week, he also said that he wanted to subpoena Trump himself for the trial, and has also asked for a number of other witnesses to be brought in, including a former paramour that Routh claimed could testify to his "gentleness." “That is clearly absurd,” Cannon said, denying his request.

Routh has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Of course, the reason that Routh is on trial at all is because he has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate and assaulting a federal officer, as well as several firearm violations. He faces life in prison if he is convicted on the most serious charge, and is currently being held without bail in prison at Fort Pierce.

Pretrial court filing by Ryan Routh, ahead of today's jury selection



Routh - will defend himself at trial in the alleged Sept 2024 assassination attempt against Trump in Florida



His filing includes references to Trump as a "baboon", "idiot", "dumb***"



Judge is Aileen Cannon https://t.co/5CAVu69XKX pic.twitter.com/aLFlwmpHHx — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) September 8, 2025 Source: X/@MacFarlaneNews

Although Routh has been shackled for many of his pre-trial hearings, Cannon has ordered that he be allowed to dress in business attire when representing himself in the case. Routh has also been allowed to question witnesses from the well in the courtroom, but he will not be allowed to wander from that spot. “If you make any sudden movements, marshals will take decisive and quick action to respond," Cannon said at a hearing.

Prosecutors are claiming that Routh methodically planned to kill the president while he was still on the campaign trail, and that he was executing on a plan he had been working on for weeks when he hid on Trump's golf course. Routh reportedly aimed his rifle at the Secret Service agent who spotted him, causing the agent to open fire.