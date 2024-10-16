Dina Manzo's Ex-Husband Thomas Manzo Was Sentenced Following His Guilty Verdict

Only a Real Housewives of New Jersey star could have an ex whose crimes involve hiring someone to assault someone else. No, not a hitman, but Thomas Manzo's crimes, which involved former RHONJ star and ex-wife Dina Manzo, found him sitting in a courtroom in June 2024. At the time, he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering, among other charges. And now, Thomas Manzo was sentenced.

While Dina hasn't been part of RHONJ for years, she is remembered as one of the OG ladies. Her ex's crimes didn't make it to the show before she left, however the details would have certainly made for compelling television. According to reports, Thomas hired a Lucchese Crime Family member to assault someone that Dina was dating at that time. Thomas was found guilty in June 2024, and months later, in October 2024, he faced sentencing.

Thomas Manzo faced sentencing for his crimes involving his 'RHONJ' ex.

On Oct. 15, 2024, Thomas was sentenced to 84 months in prison. That means Thomas might not be released until October 2021, though that could change, depending on his time served. During the trial, details about Thomas's crimes which he was found guilty of came to light. And, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thomas paid for the services to assault his ex's boyfriend at the time by providing a free wedding reception at the venue he owns and operates.

"Thomas Manzo hired a soldier in the Lucchese Crime Family to carry out a vicious assault on his ex-wife's then-boyfriend, causing the victim to suffer significant injuries," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a press release from June 2024. "As a unanimous jury found, Manzo committed multiple offenses by providing a free wedding in exchange for the assault and then concealing documents relating to that wedding. He will now face just punishment for his crimes."

Dina Cantin’s ex husband, Thomas Manzo, was convicted after a two-and-a-half-week trial and sentenced to 7 years in prison for hiring a mobster to assault his ex-wife, Dina’s current husband. Dina was there too when the attack happened so it was an attack on her as well. I’d like… pic.twitter.com/lSqbQ75MzE — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) October 15, 2024