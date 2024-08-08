The Manzo-Laurita Family Have Been in a Decade-Long Lawsuit Over Their Brand, BLK Water

Article continues below advertisement

In between the family's ups and downs, they were making power moves, including the popular beverage BLK Water. However, the drink soon became controversial.

What happened to BLK Water?

In 2010, Caroline's sons, Chris and Albie Manzo, and her brother, Chris Laurita, joined forces with sisters Jacqueline and Louise Wilkie to create BLK Water LLC. The drink combines water, fulvic acid, and minerals that give the water its dark appearance. The sisters created the alkaline water brand to help their mother after seeing her battle cancer with radiation and chemotherapy. They claimed the drink cured their mother's cancer.

The Manzo-Lauritas signing on to the product gave it a promotional boost, as the drinks were often featured in older RHONJ episodes. However, the extra attention soon included a lawsuit against the Wilkies and the Manzo-Laurita family by a Canadian-based company called Creative Thinkers. The lawsuit claimed that Jacqueline and Louise stole Creative Thinkers' formula for BLK Water after they introduced the product to the sisters.

The sisters then allegedly shopped their idea to the Manzo-Laurita family instead of partnering with the company. Creative Thinkers also claimed they perpetuated a "false story about the origins of this water" by using their mom's illness to promote the brand. In 2011, BLK Water pursued "trademark infringement and unfair competition claims" and sought "declaratory relief" against Creative Thinkers.