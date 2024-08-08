The Manzo-Laurita Family Have Been in a Decade-Long Lawsuit Over Their Brand, BLK Water
Day one 'RHONJ' fans remember BLK Water all too well.
You can't discuss classic The Real Housewives of New Jersey without mentioning the Manzo-Laurita family led by OGs Caroline, Dina, and Jacqueline.
In between the family's ups and downs, they were making power moves, including the popular beverage BLK Water. However, the drink soon became controversial.
What happened to BLK Water?
In 2010, Caroline's sons, Chris and Albie Manzo, and her brother, Chris Laurita, joined forces with sisters Jacqueline and Louise Wilkie to create BLK Water LLC. The drink combines water, fulvic acid, and minerals that give the water its dark appearance. The sisters created the alkaline water brand to help their mother after seeing her battle cancer with radiation and chemotherapy. They claimed the drink cured their mother's cancer.
The Manzo-Lauritas signing on to the product gave it a promotional boost, as the drinks were often featured in older RHONJ episodes. However, the extra attention soon included a lawsuit against the Wilkies and the Manzo-Laurita family by a Canadian-based company called Creative Thinkers. The lawsuit claimed that Jacqueline and Louise stole Creative Thinkers' formula for BLK Water after they introduced the product to the sisters.
The sisters then allegedly shopped their idea to the Manzo-Laurita family instead of partnering with the company. Creative Thinkers also claimed they perpetuated a "false story about the origins of this water" by using their mom's illness to promote the brand. In 2011, BLK Water pursued "trademark infringement and unfair competition claims" and sought "declaratory relief" against Creative Thinkers.
The lawsuit remains ongoing and hasn't changed much since 2011. OG Bravo fans will also be happy to know the brand is alive and well and available for a sip of nostalgia anytime. Despite the lawsuit, Jacqueline and Louise maintain they're the company's founders, and Chris, Albie, and Chris Laurita still own the brand.