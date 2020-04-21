Former Bravo Star Albie Manzo May Soon Be off the Market for Good

The TV personality has yet to tie the knot, but he might be getting close. After his mom dropped the potential proposal bombshell, Albie began sharing photos of his new flame on Instagram . "I heppi now," the entrepreneur captioned one pic in December while still keeping his girlfriend's name under wraps.

On Jan. 28, he posted a birthday tribute to the brunette beauty. "How wonderful life is while you’re in the world. Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the girl who showed up & made it all make sense," he wrote.

The mushy message is a complete 180 from where Albie's head was at in April 2019. "I’m single at the moment. Just kind of one of those things that, again, like, focusing on work is the big thing," he said in an interview with The Daily Dish.

"Everything that I do, I want to have go well, and I put a lot of time and effort into it and I want to get back what I put in, so until that happens, like I don’t want to take the focus off of the other things that I’m doing because frankly, like, it’s a lot," he admitted. Looks like a certain someone changed all that!