Is Rep. Thomas Massie Married? Inside the GOP Member's Personal Life Thomas Massie was previously married to his first wife for over 30 years. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 3 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET

Political figures often make headlines due to their contributions, commentary and policies within their chosen political party. However, their personal lives are of equal interest to the general public — such as GOP Rep. Thomas Massie.

For those who want to know about his life outside of Congress, knowing whether or not he’s married is a good start. Find out the latest about his personal life.



Is Thomas Massie married?

On Monday, Nov. 3, it was confirmed that Thomas Massie and ex-Rand Paul staff member Carolyn Grace Moffa were recently married on Oct. 19. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Massie shared an image of himself and his new wife with the nuptial news and included lengthy details about their wedding and future plans.

Carolyn and I would like to announce our recent marriage!



We were legally married in Kentucky on October 19th by the pastor of the church we have been attending for several months. This weekend we celebrated with close friends and family at a Christian wedding ceremony in… pic.twitter.com/7fmikl7li3 — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) November 3, 2025 Source: X: @MassieforKY

“Carolyn and I would like to announce our recent marriage! We were legally married in Kentucky on October 19th by the pastor of the church we have been attending for several months,” his message began. “Carolyn Grace Moffa and I first met professionally over a decade ago when she worked for Senator Rand Paul,” he continued. “She even visited me and my late wife Rhonda on our grass-fed cattle farm several years ago. Carolyn has not previously been married.”

Massie then shared where the two will live following their marriage. “We will reside on the farm in Kentucky where Carolyn recently helped me re-establish ducks and chickens to go with the beef cattle. We plan to travel back-and-forth to DC and throughout Kentucky as my congressional responsibilities require,” he wrote.”

The GOP Rep. also noted that his proposal to Carolyn occurred “on the steps of the Library of Congress which was the location of our first date.”

Thomas Massie was married to his first wife for over 30 years.

In June 2024, Massie announced that his wife, Rhonda Massie, passed away, according to the Associated Press. “Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven,” Massie wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time.



“She was valedictorian at our high school where we went to the Prom together, accepted at MIT and Harvard, earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from MIT, and devoted her life to our family,” his message continued, per the outlet. The details surrounding the cause of her death were not made publicly available. Massie and Rhonda were married in 1993.

