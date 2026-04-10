Is Tia Mowry Dating Again? The 'Sister, Sister' Icon May Have a New Beau "I was really able to learn who I am, what it was that I wanted, and what it was that I needed." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 10 2026, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Everyone deserves to find love. And for celebrities who have had to navigate divorce, it can be unnerving stepping out into the dating world again. After all, the world is used to seeing you with your partner, especially if the marriage was long-term. Not to mention, when children are involved, you have to be strategic about how you approach dating.

Article continues below advertisement

For Tia Mowry, stepping back out into the dating scene has been an interesting journey. At first, she had to get used to being alone, which ultimately proved beneficial for her self-care and well-being. And now that she’s taken the time to relearn herself and experience different seasons as a single woman, it’s time to let love back in. And word on the street is that Tia is dating a new man. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Is Tia Mowry dating again?

According to The Shade Room, Tia has a new man. On April 9, 2026, the gossip blog shared photos of the actor with a mystery man. In the photos, the pair seems to be enjoying a casual day out, as they’re holding hands and walking. In another photo, the pair share a kiss.

Although fans have no idea who this man is, many are happy that Tia is getting back out there. While Tia being spotted with a mystery man doesn’t mean that she’s off the market, it does show that life can go on after divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

“Oh, he's putting her through the mattress,” one person commented. “The internet will find out who he is in 2.5 seconds,” reality star Suzette Samuel shared. “Let’s go, Tia! Soft girl era,” RHOA star Nene Leakes shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Tia Mowry discussed manifesting a new relationship three years after her divorce.

Seeing Tia with a new man is no surprise, considering that the actor has been manifesting a new relationship for quite some time. “I will say that I’ve been in a place of solitude for a very long time,” Tia told People. “And there, I was really able to learn who I am, what it was that I wanted, and what it was that I needed. And I manifested this. I really did.”

While the star credited the importance of taking time for yourself, she spoke on the power of being intentional. “I like speaking it into existence, just being really positive about the words that you are telling yourself,” she said. “Visualization, I’m a huge believer in visualizing things and visualizing feelings. And I just started to stop just talking badly and poorly about dating because it was very easy to do that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

She continued: “I’m a mom,” she says. “Not that going out and dating and not being intentional is the wrong thing, but I have a lot of responsibilities and taking care of my children, being the best mom and parent to them is my priority. So if this happens to happen, then it happens. But yeah, I’m very much at peace.”

Article continues below advertisement

Her new mindset is inspiring, considering that she is now three years post-divorce. In October 2022, Tia took to social media to announce that she and her former love, actor Cory Hardrict, were going their separate ways after 14 years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in April 2023.