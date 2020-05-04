'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Tiffany Foxx Says She Never Experienced Real Love

Tiffany Foxx (aka Tiffany Harrison) is no stranger to the world of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The rapper, writer, and actress first appeared on the show in a 2015 episode titled "The Danger Zone," where she teamed up with the legendary Stevie J and his girlfriend, Mimi Faust, for the sake of starting a business venture.

Lil Kim's protégé has finally returned to the show for another season — and she's ready to take down the divas always at the ready to kick up a fuss.