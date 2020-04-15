Did Tokyo Vanity Break up With BC Jay? 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Fans Think So

"Idc how mad my n---a make me I ain't going f--- no other n---a ... anger can't make me stop valuing myself," Tokyo Vanity tweeted on Feb. 21.

So, did Tokyo Vanity break up with her boyfriend, BC Jay?

According to Atlanta Black Star, Tokyo met BC Jay in the spring of 2019. In the following months, she posted several images, short videos, and TikToks capturing their sweetest moments. Many of these have been deleted since then. As the outlet reveals, the couple engaged in adorable activities like taking a stroll at the nearby shopping mall or participating in professional photoshoots together.

Source: Instagram

Although it's uncertain whether the stars have parted ways for good, there are a few signs that do indicate the possibility of such. A prolific social media user, Tokyo would religiously document the dates they went on. However, many of her posts have disappeared from her Instagram profile under mysterious circumstances.

BC Jay revamped his Instagram profile as well. Currently, he uses his account to chart his latest achievements as a rapper, posting short video clips excerpts and studio sessions — with no hints to his dating life.

Source: Instagram