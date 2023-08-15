Home > Entertainment What Happened to Tiffany Gomas After She Got Kicked Off That Plane? What happened to Tiffany Gomas on that plane? She was kicked off after screaming that someone on the plane wasn't real. Let's get into it. By Jennifer Tisdale Aug. 15 2023, Published 10:56 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@knuckelslawncare (video stills)

In October 1963, an episode of The Twilight Zone added a new layer of fear to flying. Titled Nightmare at 20,000 Feet, it follows Robert Wilson (William Shatner) as he embarks on his first flight after being released from a six-month stint at a sanitarium. He had a nervous breakdown during his last trip and is clearly worried about getting back on a plane. Things quickly take a turn for the worse when he spots "something on the wing of the plane," that no one else sees.

This gremlin ducks out of sight every time someone else goes to look. The episode ends with Robert being carried away in a straitjacket but as the plane is examined, the crew sees significant damage on the wing which means Robert was right all along. In July 2023 a woman by the name of Tiffany Gomas was kicked off a flight after claiming someone on the plane wasn't real. Is life imitating art? What happened to Tiffany on that plane? Here's what we know.

What happened to Tiffany Gomas on that plane?

In a viral TikTok of the incident uploaded by @knuckleslawncare, Tiffany walks quickly up the aisle of an airplane screaming, "I'm telling you I'm getting the f--- off, and there's a reason why I'm getting the f--- off." That reason, according to Tiffany in the video, is there is someone on the plane who is "not real." She adds that people can stay on the plane and "die with him," but she wasn't going to.

The drama didn't end there as the 38-year-old marketing executive from Texas "allegedly tried multiple times to get back through airport security," per Fox Business. Despite getting her boarding pass revoked, it was still "active in the TSA system." Good thing we're all still removing our shoes, the real threat. No arrests were made, and Tiffany was seen outside exiting in an Uber.

"No one knows anyone else's story, and no one should judge. No one knows what it's like," said Tiffany to The Daily Mail in an exclusive interview conducted over a month after the incident. She didn't go into detail about what was going on that day, but she did reveal her life has been turned upside down since going viral. "They're staking out my house. They're staking out my neighbors. They're going through my mail," she told the outlet.

Apparently the argument started when Tiffany accused a relative she was traveling with of stealing her airpods. Still, this doesn't explain the incredibly creepy statements she made while exiting the plane. Perhaps Tiffany herself will have more to say on the matter.

Tiffany Gomas is launching her own website.

As the owner of a successful marketing company, it should surprise no one to learn that Tiffany is launching her own website. As of the time of this writing, the self-named site only has a two minute video from Tiffany along with a cryptic "stay tuned," message. She calls herself the "crazy plane lady," but says that moniker is "completely warranted."

"I have been unable to speak on the viral video, but I do finally feel that it's time," Tiffany says. She begins by taking responsibility for her actions which she deems "unacceptable." Her primary concern is the use of profanity but people are definitely more concerned about a phantom man who was going to kill everyone on the plane. That's the real issue.