We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
featured-abortion-tiktok-1583174195769.jpg
Source: Twitter

Girl Documents Her Abortion on TikTok from Pregnancy Test to Procedure

By

A TikTok featuring a young woman and her friend going to Planned Parenthood to get an abortion has gone viral. TikTok user @cpcake21 posted the video, which includes clips of a positive pregnancy test, her friend's stomach, the young women nervously laughing outside of Planned Parenthood, dancing once they're inside, and an ultrasound.

The clip has obviously garnered lots of criticism and hate along with some messages of support. @LilaGraceRose, the founder of anti-abortion organization @LiveAction, posted in a tweet that has been taken down. But it was shared and slammed on Twitter by right-winger Charlie Kirk, where it reached viral status.