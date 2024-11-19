Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikTok’s Blanket Trend: How to Make a Unique and No-Sew Reversible Blanket This TikTok trend was popular last year around the holidays as well. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 19 2024, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@samandjessofficial

If you're looking for endless creativity and fun trends, look no further than TikTok."With the temperatures starting to drop and Christmas approaching, the blanket trend has started to pick up steam. This viral sensation involves users crafting cozy, reversible blankets that are both practical and personal. Part of the trend’s appeal is the simplicity of it. As a bonus, it’s the opportunity to bond with a loved one and create a keepsake. Furthermore, you don’t have to know anything about sewing to make this blanket.

If you are looking for a fun and meaning DIY project, the TikTok blanket trend might be just what you are looking for. Keep reading as we dive into what this trend is all about and how you can make your very own no-sew reversible blanket.

The TikTok blanket trend makes crafting a reversible blanket fun and easy.

This TikTok trend is about creating a personalized, no-sew blanket using fabrics of your choice. Tapping into another TikTok trend, some couples are heading to the store and going up and down the fabric aisles until their partner tells them to stop. Then, they grab whatever fabric they stopped on. This blind method of making choices was part of a date night trend when couples would blindly make selections for snacks, drinks, and movies before settling in for a date night at home.

According to TikTok users Sam and Jess, creating this blanket is a fun bonding experience for couples. These TikTokers suggest purchasing two and a half yards of two different types of fabric to create the reversible blanket. In the comments of the video, some followers suggested three or four yards might be better to ensure the blanket was big enough for two people. Others joked buying four pieces of fabric and making two blankets to avoid fighting over the blanket just made more sense.

Making a no-sew reversible blanket is easier than it seems.

Making your own blanket is easy and requires no sewing skills. To start, gather two pieces of fabric. Fleece is recommended for maximum comfort. Each piece of fabric needs to be the same size. The exact dimensions will depend on how large you want the blanket to be.

Lay both pieces of fabric on top of each other. You want the softer sides of the fabric to be facing outward. Carefully line up the fabric and trim any uneven edges so the two pieces are the exact same size. Then, cut a 4-inch by 4-inch square out of each corner of two pieces of fabrics.

Grab a ruler or measuring tape and use it to cut 3-inch slits along all four sides of the two pieces of fabric. The slits should have about 1-inch of space between them. When you are finished, the slits will create a fringe along the edges of the blanket. Take one pair of fringes (make sure one is from each layer of the fabric) and tie them together. Make sure you secure it with a double knot. Continue to do this all the way around your blanket until you’ve tied them all.

