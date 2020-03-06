We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
cringe-1583529813233.png
Source: TikTok

These Cringey TikToks Will Make You Want to Delete the App

By

Though adults will always find things to complain about when it comes to teenagers, there's one thing they can't deny: they know what's cool. When it comes to the short video app TikTok, the top content creators are teenagers. They are the ones creating the Dance Challenge videos, and creating the sometimes-dangerous challenge videos that are going viral. 