This Is What It Takes to Be a TikTok Egirl

The '70s had goths, the '80s had emo, the '90s had grunge, and the '00s had scene girls. While the trend of horse girls and VSCO girls threatened to give these various subcultures a run for their money, the resurgence of those dressed in dark clothes with bright hair and dramatic makeup occurred with the TikTok egirl.

Egirls are a huge subset of "cool" TikTok culture, and there are very specific rules to follow in order to be one. From the songs they dance to, to their makeup, there are a few things to know in order to have the proper understanding of egirls.

Want to know what it takes to be a TikTok egirl? Read on to find out what it means to be one, and to see them in action in videos.