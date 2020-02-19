These Are the Best TikTok Games to Play At School (or at Work)

The Gummy Game sounds simple in explanation, but in execution, TikTok users are having a hard time winning. When the game counts down, the player simply has to open his or her mouth to try to catch a falling line of gummy bears. The game only lasts for a few seconds, but the speed amps up right away.

Sounds easy? One popular trend is when the player gets distracted in the background. Some content creators are even featuring pets attempting to play the Gummy Game.

While this game will quickly amp up friendly competition when played in a group setting, it's not the most subtle game to play at school. Your mouth has to be wide open during the entire game, so it's best to play this one during a lunch break or study hall.