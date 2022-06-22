TikTok Is Preparing Us for Summer With Viral Inflatable Pools All Over Our FYP
We've seen it all over the app: "TikTok made me buy it." There are tons of users sharing their fave products, not to mention sponsored posts and ads. We definitely understand if it's caused your wallet to take a hit.
Lately, users have been loving inflatable pools, which could be a great investment now that summer is here. And luckily, there's no need to spend a lot of money to get in on the trend.
TikTok is giving users tons of inflatable pool options.
In a May 2021 TikTok, user @jennnaaayyy26 shared that she went to Walmart and bought an inflatable pool for $40. On the box, we can see that it's the Play Day Comfort Deluxe Pool. Although on the website right now, the pool is going for $54. It's more than eight feet wide with four seats and two cup holders.
In the video, the setup for the pool looks simple and straightforward. After it's taken out of the box, it's laid out and pumped full of air using a bike pump. Although not everyone has purchased the exact same pool, there are others all over TikTok saying they were inspired by the app to level up their summer with an inflatable pool.
Typically, inflatable pools can range in price anywhere from $20 to close to $100. The pools have different features so you may want to shop for the one that fits your needs. The Play Day pool features two shades of blue, but the one in Athonia Boulieris's video has a tiled look to the bottom and was $30 at Sam's Club.
Another TikToker named @ohheyyychloe! shared a whole inflatable pool experience for less than $100. They bought a pool from Amazon for $63, a tarp for $2, and a pump to inflate it for $13. Later on, we see them in the pool on a floaty living their best life.
People are spending serious money because of TikTok ads.
It's not always a trend on TikTok that will have you spending all your money. Sometimes, it's ads that find their way onto your FYP with items that you feel like you have to have. This is an actual issue that people deal. The hashtag #tiktokmademebuyit has tons of videos under it with millions of views each.
According to Psychology Today, people buy tons of stuff on TikTok and other social media platforms because of three main reasons:
- These ads are the "perfect mix of advertising and entertainment."
- Brands are no longer subtle about trying to get you to buy their products.
- People want engagement on their social media accounts.
Although these three things on their own may not seem like a big deal, they can be powerful when all used together. Honestly, a lot of ads on TikTok are simply catchy, and since the algorithm is so strong, many of us get ads for things we would actually like. Mix that in with influencers making ads that grab our attention and are relatable, and we're hooked.