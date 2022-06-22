Here are the Crispiest Onion Ring TikTok Hacks and Recipes in Honor of National Onion Ring Day

After separating the rings from a white onion, TikTok user and "professional food eater" @bigeats.world throws them in an ice water bath. While they chill, he mixes flour, pepper, paprika, seasoning salt, garlic powder, and one beer together in a bowl. After tossing the rings in plain flour, he coats them with his homemade beer batter prior to frying them at 350 degrees until golden brown.

"To take them to the next level, sprinkle some parmesan cheese on them," he says. One word: YUM.