Confused TikToker Kept Getting Free DoorDash Meals Delivered to His House Every 2 Hours

What's more is that there have been reports of people getting free food from these applications due to system errors, like this one TikToker who bragged about getting free steak from a local Outback restaurant that erroneously listed the prices of one of its meals as $0.

Now, another TikToker claims they got a bunch of free food through DoorDash, and all on another customer's dime.

This is the tale of Alejandro, the serial DoorDashee.