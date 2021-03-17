The Irish TikTok Dance Sensation Pays Homage to St. Patrick's Day

It goes without saying that once you get TikTok fame, the sky's the limit for your future opportunities. After all, we have seen various TikTok creators use the app as a stepping stone to launch their respective careers.

While Cairde is enjoying all the attention they’re getting from their Irish TikTok dance, the group’s celebrity is set to skyrocket. And that’s all thanks to Good Morning America.

On TikTok, the group announced that they will be performing a live dance routine from the Cliffs of Moher in Clare on Wednesday March 17, 2021. And of course, it was a taste of what fans could expect.

They captioned the video, “SO THIS IS HAPPENING! Good Morning America. St.Patrick’s Day. Live from the Cliffs of Moher to Times Square," adding a cloverleaf and an American flag emoji.

Not to mention, the dance will be broadcasted live in the heart of New York City — on the huge monitors in Time Square — Joe reports.

There’s no telling where Cairde will go from here, but we can definitely expect the talented group to continue to show off their skills on the platform.