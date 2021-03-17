The Irish TikTok Dance Sensation Pays Homage to St. Patrick's Day

The Irish TikTok Dance Sensation Pays Homage to St. Patrick's DayBy Tatayana Yomary
We always love when holidays bring people together and that is just the case for Irish culture. While there are plenty of ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — from creating Irish dishes to enjoying your favorite wines and spirits — there is one new way you can show off your Irish pride and TikTok is helping you make it happen.
We all know TikTok is the platform that brings hundreds of dance trends and challenges to life. And with St. Patrick’s Day in full swing, the Irish TikTok dance has become the newest sensation on the app. That said, if you love the idea of hopping on the TikTok dance trend bandwagon, it’s worth knowing what this dance craze is all about.
The Irish TikTok dance was created by the group Cairde.
There’s no denying that TikTok has become the hub for pretty much anything that you need. Since St. Patrick’s Day is upon us, the Irish dance group Cairde has given fans and creators on the app a real treat.
The seven-man group has long created Irish dance videos on the app. And while there are plenty of dance trends gaining traction on the platform, Cairde is proving that their Irish dance is one to watch — and learn — if you love to show off your dancing skills.
If you’re familiar with Irish dancing, then you know that a lot of their moves include some crafty footwork. And while not too many people are skilled with moving their feet in such a fast motion, it’s a great way to get in touch with Irish culture.
And since their videos have garnered a whopping 1.9 million followers and millions of likes on their content, they were able to catch the attention of one of the biggest morning shows.
Cairde announced that they will perform a live dance routine for 'Good Morning America' from the Cliffs of Moher in Clare.
It goes without saying that once you get TikTok fame, the sky's the limit for your future opportunities. After all, we have seen various TikTok creators use the app as a stepping stone to launch their respective careers.
While Cairde is enjoying all the attention they’re getting from their Irish TikTok dance, the group’s celebrity is set to skyrocket. And that’s all thanks to Good Morning America.
On TikTok, the group announced that they will be performing a live dance routine from the Cliffs of Moher in Clare on Wednesday March 17, 2021. And of course, it was a taste of what fans could expect.
They captioned the video, “SO THIS IS HAPPENING! Good Morning America. St.Patrick’s Day. Live from the Cliffs of Moher to Times Square," adding a cloverleaf and an American flag emoji.
Not to mention, the dance will be broadcasted live in the heart of New York City — on the huge monitors in Time Square — Joe reports.
There’s no telling where Cairde will go from here, but we can definitely expect the talented group to continue to show off their skills on the platform.