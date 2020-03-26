TikTok Troubles? Here's Why You May Not Be Able to Log in Right Now

The popular video-sharing app TikTok is home to fun dance routines, comedy bits, and flat-out bad challenges. While the app has some questionable content, scrolling through the site is a great way to pass the time (and trying to learn the dances will give you even more hours of entertainment).

But some users are finding they can't log in to their accounts, receiving error messages like "login expired." Here's why you might not be able to access the app.