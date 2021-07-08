TikTok's Video Resumes Bridges the Gap Between Content Creators and Job Seekers

Going through the standard interview process for a job can be grueling. From making sure you're well-versed in the company’s mission to dealing with nerves, it can be a lot to handle. Luckily, TikTok is attempting to change up the job-seeking process by adding some fun into the mix.

In case you missed it, TikTok Resumes have officially become a thing. The app is determined to streamline the relationship between brands and creators. And while the idea seems a bit out there, it actually has great potential.

So, how do you create a video resume? Read on to get the 4-1-1.