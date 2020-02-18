We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Shadowbanned on TikTok? Here's What You Can Do About It

Shadowbanning is commonly understood as the practice of blocking fellow users from accessing the content posted on your profile, searching for your account, or responding to your messages. 

On TikTok, it manifests in a sudden drop in the number of views, and in most cases, it makes your videos invisible for users browsing the 'For You' feed. But what else is there to know about the shadowban? What are the most common signs, and what's the easiest way to tackle it? 

So, what would warrant a shadowban on TikTok?

"We do not allow dangerous individuals or organizations to use our platform to promote terrorism, crime, or other types of behavior that could cause harm," state the TikTok Community Guidelines. 

"We do not allow content that is excessively gruesome or shocking, especially that promotes or glorifies abject violence or suffering," holds another section.