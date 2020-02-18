Shadowbanned on TikTok? Here's What You Can Do About It

Shadowbanning is commonly understood as the practice of blocking fellow users from accessing the content posted on your profile, searching for your account, or responding to your messages.

On TikTok, it manifests in a sudden drop in the number of views, and in most cases, it makes your videos invisible for users browsing the 'For You' feed. But what else is there to know about the shadowban? What are the most common signs, and what's the easiest way to tackle it?