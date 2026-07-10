TikTok Star Alix Earle & FI Driver Lando Norris Fuel Dating Rumors After Late-Night London Outing F1 driver Lando Norris has found himself at the center of a dating rumor after he was spotted sprinting out of a London club early Thursday. By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 10 2026, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

F1 driver Lando Norris has found himself at the center of a dating rumor after he was spotted sprinting out of a London club early Thursday. He reportedly then quickly jumped into a waiting car.

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Shortly after, TikTok star and Dancing with the Stars alum Alix Earle made a calm exit from the same venue, donning a golden-hued, ruched dress paired with strappy gold heels. She walked out of the club with her friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Source: MEGA

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In additional photos, Norris can be seen sitting in the backseat of the parked vehicle, checking his phone.

From Monaco to London: Inside Lando Norris and Alix Earle’s Rumored Summer Romance

According to photos and videos obtained by DeuxMoi, the two had been partying together late into the night at the club, The Twenty Two.

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“According to multiple onlookers, the pair were inseparable throughout the evening, spending the night talking. Sources overheard part of their conversation which revolved around Lando’s Formula 1 career,” the outlet wrote on X.

Deuxmoi further reported that the club was scheduled to close at 3 a.m. However, Norris allegedly requested they “stay open an extra hour so he could spend more time with Alix.”

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The late-night outing has sparked romance rumors between the 26-year-old racing driver and the 25-year-old influencer and content creator. Fans quickly took to social media to express their thoughts on the unlikely pairing.

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“He can be friends with her too you know,” wrote one X user.

Another user expressed doubts about the credibility of the news, “I'm sorry but this is staged AF, making himself be seen with a bunch of women screams pr beards.”

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“Spa next and Norris is partying talking to every girl under the sun while Piastri hasn't left the sim practicing his favourite track. The belt is inevitable,” another commentator wrote.

A fourth comment read, “Lando is on his 2nd appearance on Deuxmoi partying meanwhile Piastri is on the sim and studying data about the last race. What a waste of talent Lando Norris is.”

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Before her outing with Norris, Earle was linked to NFL legend Tom Brady. The pair enjoyed a “fun” but “not that serious” fling earlier this year, which led to a cozy appearance together at a private Super Bowl party in February. Onlookers at the time noted that Brady had his arms around Earle.

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According to insider sources, their brief romance kicked off on New Year’s Eve at a yacht party in St. Barts. The two reportedly separated from the crowd and spent much of the night together privately in a cabin. Before Brady, Earle had dated NFL player Braxton Berrios for two years.

This summer, Earle appears to have taken an interest in Norris. Rumors about the two dating first circulated in June, when she attended the Monaco Grand Prix. Shortly after the race, the pair were spotted together in Cannes, France.