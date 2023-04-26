Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images A TikTok Creator Cried After Three Strangers Refused to Let Her Pay For Their Groceries After getting shut down by not one but three shoppers, the creator expressed her thoughts in an emotional video on TikTok. Here's what happened. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 26 2023, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

It’s no secret social media consists of countless creators documenting their good endeavors. However, for TikToker @millyg_fit, her attempt to film and post herself making someone’s day by purchasing a stranger’s groceries backfired tremendously.

After getting shut down by not one but three shoppers, the creator expressed her thoughts in an emotional video on TikTok. Here’s how the events unfolded.

A TikToker cried on camera after three strangers refused to let her pay for their groceries.

On TikTok, Milly set out to complete a good deed, but nothing went according to plan. In a three-minute video, the creator explained her intentions of heading into a Sainsbury's in the U.K. and offering to pay for a stranger’s grocery haul. However, her plans were immediately shut down.

Upon asking the first person if she could purchase their food for them, the situation turned slightly aggressive, with the man angrily refusing her offer. Milly then asked another stranger, and they curtly said, “No.” Finally, she moved on to a final person, and they politely declined, telling her, “There are a lot more deserving people in the world, but thank you.”

Frustrated and visibly upset, the creator proceeded to film herself compiling a surplus of dried pasta and sauces into a basket, checking out at the cash register, and then dropping the supplies off at a food bank.

The TikTok creator shared her thoughts after dropping her supplies off at a food bank.

After the creator’s original plan didn’t pan out, she pivoted and donated pasta and sauce to a food bank. However, that didn’t stop her from reflecting on the experience. “I was expecting the first person to be overjoyed and grateful and happy for me to pay for their shopping,” Milly admitted while she debriefed. “I’m going to cry, to be honest.”

She explained that the first two shoppers acted angrily toward her and that the second woman seemed astonished by her offer. And while the third person who turned her down was kind about it, the creator was shocked that her plan didn’t go off without a hitch. “Weird turnout,” she said. “I’m going to cry … I’m just really overwhelmed right now.”

The TikTok comment section offered possible explanations as to why the strangers didn’t want the TikToker paying for their groceries.

Despite Milly’s shock at the situation, the TikTok comment section wasted no time providing their two cents. There seemed to be a common consensus that the filming aspect of the good deed is what left a bad taste in the strangers’ mouths.

“I personally wouldn’t like it either,” one person admitted. “The filming puts me off, but, also, I’d think, ‘Oh, do I look like I’m poor?’” Another person added, “I feel like sharing your good deeds online is more about serving your ego than others. Good on you for donating to the food bank.”