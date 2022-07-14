TikToker Slams "Pressure” to Tip for Everything, Sparking Debate on Tipping Culture

"The iced chai will be $6.49. Insert your card and it will ask you just a few little questions," the cashier in the bit asks.

The customer then sees the options presented to them and it encapsulates that mini-debate most folks have in their minds whenever that tip option rears its head. A text overlay reads: "the pressure to tip" while a caption on the clip states: "The awkward moment when they can see what you're tipping."