Guy's AirPods Stolen at the Gym, Tracks them to Thief's House in Viral TikTok

Thankfully, most consumer tech products now have a "find" feature where you can track precisely where they are, which can come in very, very handy. TikTok user @gabriel4j (Gabriel) noticed that his AirPods went missing while he was training at Planet Fitness and using his iPhone's built-in tracking feature noticed that they were located at a nearby home.

So he decided to go there himself to try and get his AirPods back.