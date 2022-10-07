TikToker Slams Planet Fitness for Demanding a Second Interview for a Part-Time Job
TikToker @smurfalexis went viral on the popular social media platform after going on a rant against a Planet Fitness location she applied to in the hopes of securing a part-time job. The reason for her diatribe against the popular health club? They requested a second interview, and she had a difficult time understanding why.
Manf other users on the app who viewed Alexis' post felt the same way expressing that it seems unnecessary for a part-time, entry-level customer rep position at Planet Fitness to require multiple interviews. Others couldn't help but roll their eyes or lose respect for businesses that attribute a gratuitous amount of importance to jobs that probably aren't anyone's dream occupation.
Her video was stitched with another TikToker's post which started a conversation on the "uselessness" of interviewing for a part-time job that you're more than likely only planning on keeping temporarily or to make a bit of cash on the side.
"Public enemy #1: part-time job interviews," @anania00 says right before Alexis hops in with her stitched response: "No, actually cuz Planet Fitness had me f--ked up I went in and I did an interview with the store manager, OK, a day later he calls me he's like yeah you did a great job on your interview, dadadada, but, I want you to come in and do a second interview."
At this point of the post, Alexis makes her frustration apparent, "Pause. Why am I doing two interviews for a part-time position at Planet Fitness? On top of that, the second interview was with the assistant manager, I already interviewed with [the head manager], why do you want me to do a second interview with your subordinate? I didn't even reply."
TikTokers largely agreed with Alexis' statement:
"Applications that take longer than an hr of min wage," observed one. "With reference? Goodbye."
Another theorized, "These companies take themselves too seriously, that’s why."
Others said that they went through similar situations while applying for jobs with the same company. "Planet Fitness made me do THREE a few years ago. Like bffr!"
Another added, "Yeah cuz you had the assistant in on the first one if it’s that serious don’t get me started on group interviews."
Planet Fitness isn't the only person doing multiple interviews for part time roles. "When I applied to TX roadhouse, I knew the owner/GM, and they required 3 interviews. Like y’all okay- it’s a serving job, honestly."
And even with multiple interviews, they're leaving out crucial information. "I had 3 interviews for a job at Olive Garden, they didn’t tell me the pay was $12 until I got the job."
"I got hired on the spot at my retail job," said one viewers. "New manager came and started getting real picky as if the staff isn’t mostly teenagers working part time on the weekend."
Another sever not only had to do two interview but two applications: "I waited 30 minutes just for her to say oh you have to fill out a 2nd app and have a second interview."
This seems inefficient: "I had three interviews ... and then they said I didn't fit with their profile they were looking for."
Another point worth mentioning is that many businesses in America are having difficulty filling positions, with many employees holding out on committing to in-person jobs in the hopes of securing remote ones.
This labor shortage has also purportedly extended into the fitness industry, and if that's the case, then the Planet Fitness in question probably doesn't really have that much of a choice when it comes to staffing. What do you think?