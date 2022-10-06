Brandy.N.Kyle's TikTok Fans Are in Mourning Following News of Brandy's Death
One of the most moving and emotional accounts on TikTok has long been Brandy.N.Kyle, an account which was primarily used to document Brandy's terminal cancer diagnosis and her husband Kyle's efforts to support her. Brandy posted a number of videos in which she documented her struggle, but just recently, a video was posted which confirms that Brandy has died. In the video, which Brandy filmed before her death, she expresses gratitude for the community she found on TikTok.
Brandy filmed a thank you video before her death.
In a pre-recorded message, Brandy said that if the video had been posted, it meant that she was "no longer here."
"I want you to know that you made my time on this Earth so worthwhile while I was fighting, and you helped me through so much," she says in the video. "You all became family, and I'm going to miss you, but I'm okay now. I'm not hurting anymore and all that good stuff."
"Thank you for loving me for who I am, not judging me for my faults, picking me up when I was down, loving on me when I needed it, celebrating me, all of that," she continued. "I don't know if my husband will keep going on this, but if he does, you'll have to love on him, you've got to stay with him. You've got to keep asking him questions and keep him around and keep pushing him forward. He deserves the very best of everything, as does my kiddo."
Brandy also asked TikTok to embrace her kids, who could be heard in the background of the video playing video games.
"I'm sorry I had to go, I didn't want to, but that's the reality of it," she said. "I came on here to show everybody just what cancer is like, and I think I did that, and I hopefully uplifted a few of you and made you love life a little bit more, and hopefully made sure that some of you go into that doctor, so I love you."
Brandy's most recent videos showed her health declining.
In the videos leading up to her farewell message, we had seen that Brandy was struggling with cancer. She tried to check in regularly, but in the middle of September, she stopped posting videos altogether. Roughly a week before her farewell message was posted, Kyle posted to the channel to let everyone know that Brandy was weak but still fighting, and that they weren't missing any updates.
After Brandy's farewell message posted, comments began to flood in offering condolences that spoke to the kind of community Brandy had built on the platform. To date, almost 50,000 people have left comments, and almost 300,000 people have liked the video.
Brandy clearly tried to be fearless about death, and she definitely inspired others in the process. Simply by telling her story in public, Brandy made other people's lives better in the brief time that she had.