What Was Tim Feerick's Cause of Death?By Stephanie Harper
Apr. 15 2022, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Dance Gavin Dance is an experimental rock band that’s been making waves since it was formed in 2005. Sadly, bass player Tim Feerick passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was 34 years old.
Fans of Tim's and of the band have a lot of questions about what happened to the musician. His passing is considered a total shock since it happened so unexpectedly. Here’s what everyone should know.
What was Tim Feerick's cause of death?
There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Tim’s death as of right now. According to The New York Post, his cause of death has yet to be disclosed. His band members wrote a heartfelt Twitter post about him, which reads, “We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night. We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with his heartbreaking and untimely loss."
It continued, "We will share further updates on SwanFest and our upcoming touring schedule as soon as we have them." For those unaware of SwanFest, it’s a music festival set to take place on Saturday, April 23. According to Ticketmaster, tickets remain on sale for $50 per adult. But given this devastating recent news about Tim, it’s possible that the rest of his bandmates will readjust their plans as far as performing at the festival.
Fans have been writing tributes to Tim Feerick on social media.
Tim's official Instagram page is filled with a ton of heartfelt and emotional posts from fans who are mourning his loss. One user wrote, “Gone way too soon. I’ll always remember how nice you were and how we bonded over being born on the same day. Rest peacefully Tim, and condolences to your family and friends."
Another user posted, “Someone please tell me this isn’t real."
More details about what happened to Tim aren’t yet available at this time, but it’s possible his bandmates or family members will reveal more information when they feel the time is right.