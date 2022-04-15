There’s a lot of mystery surrounding Tim’s death as of right now. According to The New York Post, his cause of death has yet to be disclosed. His band members wrote a heartfelt Twitter post about him, which reads, “We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night. We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim’s family while we deal with his heartbreaking and untimely loss."