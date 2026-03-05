Tim Sheehy's Net Worth: What to Know About the Senator’s Wealth and Career Tim Sheehy’s financial disclosures show the Montana senator could be worth well over $100 million. By Amy Coleman Published March 5 2026, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@timsheehymt

Interest in Tim Sheehy has grown as the Montana Republican has gained national attention in politics. The former Navy SEAL and business founder entered public office with a background that looks very different from many longtime politicians, having built his career in both the military and the private sector before turning to government. While exact numbers can vary depending on how assets are valued, public filings and financial tracking sites offer a clearer picture of his wealth.

Because congressional financial disclosures report assets in ranges rather than exact figures, estimates can differ depending on how analysts interpret those filings. So what is Tim Sheehy’s net worth? Let’s take a closer look at the business ventures, investments, and assets that make up his financial profile.

Much of Tim Sheehy's net worth comes from the company he founded.

According to Business Insider, Tim is worth at least $100 million based on his financial disclosures, though the figure could exceed $300 million depending on how certain assets are valued. A large portion of that wealth is connected to Bridger Aerospace, an aerial firefighting company he founded before entering politics. The company specializes in aircraft used to fight wildfires and has become one of the largest aerial firefighting providers in the United States.

Tim Sheehy United States Senator Net worth: $159 million Tim Sheehy is a Republican politician and businessman who represents Montana in the U.S. Senate. Before entering politics, he served as a Navy SEAL officer and later founded Bridger Aerospace, an aerial firefighting company that provides aircraft and services used to battle wildfires across the United States. His business career and investments have made him one of the wealthier members of Congress. Birth date: Nov. 18, 1985 Birthplace: Ramsey, Minn., United States Marriage: Carmen Sheehy Children: Four children

Business Insider reports that he has an ownership interest in Turtle Lake Holding Company valued at more than $50 million. That holding company owns millions of shares in Bridger Aerospace. Real estate appears to make up another significant portion of the senator’s assets. He owns two properties in Montana with a combined value estimated between $5 and $25 million. His filings also include a mortgage valued between $1 million and $5 million, which appears to be his only reported liability.

Less than a month after being elected, Tim Sheehy traveled to Israel record an ad for AIPAC



He just broke Brian McGinnis' arm for saying "Nobody wants to fight for Israel." pic.twitter.com/yzeMvQiihh — 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐮𝐬 (@ImperiumFirst) March 5, 2026 Source: X/@ImperiumFirst

Various financial trackers estimate Tim Sheehy’s wealth differently.

Government financial disclosures list assets in ranges rather than exact values, which means estimates of Tim Sheehy’s net worth can vary. According to Quiver Quantitative, which tracks congressional financial disclosures, his estimated net worth is about $159.03 million based on the assets reported in those filings.

Other lists that rank members of Congress by wealth sometimes show even higher figures. For example, a Wikipedia list of congressional wealth estimates places his wealth at roughly $297 million, though the page does not cite a specific source for that estimate. Because the official disclosure system reports asset values in ranges, analysts often calculate different totals depending on how they interpret those ranges.