Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert's Relationship Began With Brunch "There is rarely drama, and if there is drama, it's not caused by us. It comes from outside, and we handle it in a much different way." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 14 2026, 3:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It wasn't that long ago that Little House on the Prairie actor Melissa Gilbert was gushing about the day she met her future husband. "It sounds cliché to say it, but it really was like getting hit with a thunderbolt," she told People back in September 2024. Timothy Busfield felt the same way, as the two texted at the same time the following day.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Melissa's name might be more familiar to those who grew up watching her play Laura Ingalls Wilder, Timothy has seen his fair share of screen time. Most know him from the ABC drama Thirtysomething or the NBC political juggernaut that is The West Wing. Now the couple faces a new challenge. In January 2026, Timothy was arrested and charged with child sex abuse. As his wife, Melissa has chosen to stand by him. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Gilbert has enjoyed her role as Timothy Busfield's wife.

Both Melissa and Timothy were twice divorced. They got engaged in December 2012 and were married the following April. According to Melissa, their marriage is easy. "It's all of the good things that a relationship should be," she told People. "There is rarely drama, and if there is drama, it's not caused by us. It comes from outside, and we handle it in a much different way."

She attributes the ease of her third marriage to figuring out what did and didn't work in her first two trips down the aisle. "By the time you get to be the age we were when we met, you know what you don't want," said Melissa. "Even more than you know what you do, you know what you will not put up with ever again, and that changes everything."

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa also couldn't stop gushing over her husband's talent. "I love to watch him work, whether it's as an actor or a director or a writer or a producer, whatever he's doing," she said. The key to their marriage working is respect for each other. They respect each other's opinions, their pasts, and abilities. They are partners in everything, which might explain why Melissa is standing by Timothy in light of the charges brought against him.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Gilbert supports her husband.

In her interview with People, Melissa shouted out The Cleaning Lady, a Fox series on which Timothy was an executive producer. He also directed several episodes. The allegations of child sexual abuse were filed by the parents of twin boys who starred on the show. In a police affidavit obtained by The New York Times, Timothy claimed he had probably tickled the brothers because it was a "playful environment."

A warrant for Timothy's arrest was issued in January 2026. He turned himself in to authorities in New Mexico on Jan. 13. The Albuquerque Police Department confirmed Melissa is not a suspect, reports KOAT. Melissa's publicist told The New York Times that she is focused on caring for her large family. It goes on to say that she "stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time."