The Timothy Busfield Allegations Took a New Turn After He Turned Himself In

Actor Timothy Busfield has spent decades on television screens, earning recognition for roles on shows like The West Wing and Thirtysomething, along with work as a director behind the camera. For many viewers, his career represents longevity and stability in Hollywood.

That reputation is now under scrutiny. The allegations against Timothy Busfield involve serious claims that could have lasting consequences, as the actor insists he is not guilty and is prepared to fight the charges.



What are the allegations against Timothy Busfield?

According to court documents obtained by People, the allegations center on claims made by the parents of two boys. The boys reportedly met Timothy on the set of The Cleaning Lady, where he worked as a director. The warrant alleges unlawful sexual conduct occurring over a period of time, from November 2022 to the spring of 2024.

Early reports involved physical contact that initially did not meet prosecution criteria, including tickling and close interaction, with the boys and parents never claiming any sexual contact or abuse of any kind. Later disclosures included allegations of sexual abuse. One child was later diagnosed with PTSD and anxiety, with investigators citing nightmares and behavioral changes following the alleged incidents.

Timothy turned himself in and publicly denied the allegations.

Timothy turned himself in to authorities in Albuquerque on Jan. 13, 2026, after an arrest warrant was issued for him on Jan. 9. Before surrendering, he recorded a video message obtained by TMZ in which he denied all wrongdoing. “I did not do anything wrong,” he said, explaining that he drove roughly 2,000 miles to face the charges. He described the allegations as “lies” and said he plans to fight them in court.

NBC News reported that his attorney said Timothy was not attempting to avoid arrest and wanted to clear his name. Authorities were initially unable to locate Timothy after the warrant was issued, prompting the U.S. Marshals Service to assist in the search. His lawyer, Larry Stein, had asked authorities to drop the warrant and let him turn himself in, but they declined.

“He wants to turn himself in because he wants to clear his name and reputation," Larry said. "He didn’t do anything wrong. These accusations are false, as the investigator from the independent law firm found." Jail records show he is being held without bail, and the Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman is seeking to have him remain detained while his case is pending. A representative for his wife, Melissa Gilbert, said she will not be making public statements at this time.

With Timothy now in custody, the case has moved fully into the legal system. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to address the claims through court proceedings rather than public commentary. At this stage, the allegations remain just that, allegations. He has consistently said he is not guilty, and no legal outcome has been determined. For now, the future of his career and reputation rests on what happens next in court. Hopefully, the truth will be revealed.