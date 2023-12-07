Home > Television > NCIS Todd Lasance Is a Proud Family Man — Let's Meet His Wife Jordan Todd Lasance has started a family with Jordan Wilcox. The pair welcomed two children into the world while Todd continues pursuing his acting career. By Alex West Dec. 6 2023, Published 10:55 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jordanlasance

The Gist: Todd Lasance is married to Jordan Wilcox Lasance.

They have two children together.

Jordan's occupation is unclear, but she is likely a stay-at-home mom.

Australian actor Todd Lasance made a name for himself for his appearances in popular television shows including The Vampire Diaries, The Flash, and Spartacus. In his home country, he has picked up roles on Home and Away and NCIS: Sydney. After achieving high status in the world of entertainment, Todd is now married to his wife Jordan Wilcox Lasance and they're expanding their family.

As it turns out, Todd wasn't necessarily looking for "the one" when he met Jordan. Nonetheless, sparks started flying and, after meeting in 2015, they started a serious relationship. "Before we met I had always been a long-term relationship kind of guy," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I wasn't looking for her when she came into my world."

Who is Todd Lasance's wife?

The year after the pair met, Todd and Jordan welcomed their first child into the world. "Yesterday was the greatest moment of my life!! Jordan and I welcomed our beautiful little girl into the world, Charlie Rose Lasance," he wrote on Facebook in 2016.

Although they had a child out-of-wedlock, Todd made it clear that he was still in love with and committed to Jordan. He further wrote, "It's only just the beginning for our little family. I can't take my eyes off my 2 beautiful girls."

By January 2019, Todd officially proposed on a romantic beach trip full of rose petals. "I still don't know how I was lucky enough to find someone so loving, selfless, gentle, compassionate, inspiring, funny, and the most incredible mother to our little girl I could ever have dreamed of. It was perfect. She is perfect." Todd said on Instagram.

One year later, the pair made their marriage official. In 2023, Todd announced a new addition to the family. He wrote on Instagram: "Meet our little Beau Lasance. Let's hope he turns out just like his Momma. We've been trying to soak up every second of the last 2 months as a family of four!"

As for Jordan's life outside of the family, she is originally from the state of Georgia but presumably moved to Australia to close the distance on her relationship with Todd. Before using her Instagram to document her growing family, she was just an average girl celebrating her friendships and adventures.

In 2014, Jordan made a post captioned, "Love my crazy preschoolers." In the photo, Jordan posed alongside three adorable children in gymnastics clothing on a matted floor. The post implied that she was coaching or caring for them in some way.

Jordan made a similar post later that year in another gym-like area, claiming she was working a young boy's birthday party. Thereafter, Jordan began traveling regularly and showcased her trips on her social media.

So far, Jordan hasn't indicated publicly that she works outside the home. She is likely a stay-at-home mother, caring for her and Todd's two children.