Todrick Hall Created a GoFundMe Account and Some Fans Are Furious "As a performer who's just recovering from the pandemic and the union strike myself, there's only so much I can do." By Melissa Willets Apr. 5 2024, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

Recording artist Todrick Hall has more money than many of us. Which is why the GoFundMe he created to help support his family in a time of need is ruffling some fans' feathers.

Read on for the details of what happened with his family, and how Todrick's GoFundMe is being received. Plus, we'll also reveal the star's net worth and then you can make up your own mind about the latest Todrick drama.

Todrick Hall created a GoFundMe when his family home burned down.

In early April 2024, Todrick created a GoFundMe when his family home burned down, although at first, the rapper was resistant to the idea. "A few weeks ago I got a FaceTime call from my little brother...I almost didn't answer because I was in a work meeting, but my brother knows I'm not a FaceTime guy and it was very abnormal for him to call me multiple times back to back," Todrick explained.

He went on to share, "I answered the call to him screaming and freaking out the house was burning down. He was home alone and trying to call my parents and no one was answering."

"I do not come from money, at all, and typically I would be the person to step up to the plate to help," Todrick said. "But, as a performer who's just recovering from the pandemic and the union strike myself, there's only so much I can do. I have helped where I can, but I can't get the entire family back on their feet at this moment as I'm in a transitional period myself."

Finally, Todrick said he "wasn't going to start a GoFundMe," but his fans convinced him this was better than selling merch. He then went on to detail the devastation to the house.

Some fans feel bad for Todrick Hall and his family while others are outraged.

As Todrick revealed about the tragedy, "At first we thought that it was just part of the home, the living room and kitchen, and that maybe it could be fixed, but upon inspection and going into the home it turns out the entire home is unlivable."

Todrick also told fans via the GoFundMe that his family was renting the home. At the end of the lengthy share, he profusely thanked fans for their support during this difficult time.

And while many commenters expressed their concern and well wishes for the family — and it must be said, the goal of $10,000 had been surpassed at the time of writing — there has also been some backlash.

Todrick Hall posted a GoFundMe asking strangers for 10K for his family house that burned down but then hosted his birthday party last night where he had horses and a petting zoo… like… — Matthew Stevens (@mvstevens) April 5, 2024

Some fans are upset that Todrick is asking fans for financial help when his net worth is so comfortable. As one person blasted him on his Instagram, "G wagon in the driveway. Mega mansion in L.A. Closet full of designer couture. You could sell half of those designer shoes and make $10,000 to help your family."

The person went on to say, "This is the definition of selfish. I’m sorry this happened to your family but how dare you flaunt your wealth and then ask your followers who don’t have nearly the wealth you do to help your family. I was a fan of yours but now I see you’d rather not use your own money to help the people you love — you’d put that weight on others first."

Still someone else said, "The last video I saw of Todrick's was him bragging about having this lavish new mansion in L.A. I am sorry but recovering from the pandemic after posting that video? We all know that this is in poor taste. I am sorry."

Todrick Hall's net worth isn't doing him any favors right now.