Remember the Addison Rae Adidas Controversy? We Do, and It Came at a Terrible Time Addison Rae created controversy after posting a photo for her Adidas campaign. However, this wasn't the only controversy Addison was part of.

Influencer Addison Rae rose to fame in 2019, and has since attracted more than 88 million followers on her TikTok, @addisonre. However, with fame comes controversy, and that's what happened to Addison following a now-deleted Instagram post promoting Adidas made on August 2, 2022.

The influencer posted a image of herself in a Holy Trinity bikini sold by Praying clothing brand, confirming a partnership with Adidas in the same photo. One side of the bathing suit top said, "Father" while the other said, "Son." The bikini bottoms, which weren't shown in the photo, say, "Holy Spirit." Addison deleted the post the next day, and has not brought up the matter again.

Still, debates went back and forth regarding the photo, as people either requested the influencer apologize, or thought the photo was just fine. No matter where you stand, this controversy happened at a bad time, as Addison found herself in the middle of another scandal involving her family weeks prior. So, just how did the Adidas controversy get put to rest even given its terrible timing? Find out below!

The Addison Rae Adidas controversy definitely got people talking.

Like many photos from Addison's Instagram, people paid compliments to the TikToker on the one in question with comments such as, "oh my God" and, "home run." Others seemingly found this photo to be disrespectful. One commenter even said, "Sad what ya'll do for money." “Is nobody gonna talk about this disrespecting religions?” wondered another Instagram user.

Others continued voicing their negative opinions, saying things such as, "so messed up," and "that is not OK." It was not long after the negative comments rolled in that Addison deleted the photo, but the damage had already been done.

Singer Christina Aguilera posted a video of herself wearing the exact same bathing suit on July 29, 2022, except the words were in French instead of English. Like Addison, she received comments from people who blasted her for wearing a Holy Trinity bathing suit.

Addison Rae's Adidas controversy came on the heels of another scandal involving her family.

Source: Instagram/@montylopez Sherri Easterling, Addison Rae, and Monty Lopez smiling outside the Hollywood sign in January 2020

The Instagram photo issue occurred almost exactly one month after a then 25-year-old woman named Renee Ash said that she had a five-month affair with Addison's father Monty Lopez. Monty was 46 at the time of the affair, and allegedly made it sound like the relationship wasn't just a fling.

“Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me,” Renee told Page Six. "He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together.” During their affair, she claimed to be convinced that Monty was in the process of divorcing his wife, Sheri Easterling. Renee participated in an interview after a video leaked on July 5, 2022 showed Monty caressing the back of a 19-year-old girl.