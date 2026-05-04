Touchdown! Seattle Seahawks Star Shaquill Griffin and Rapper Tokyo Jetz Are Married "For me, this wedding is like a fairy tale." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 4 2026, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

It’s not too often that female rappers hang up the towel, especially in the height of their careers. However, when life takes a turn, and your full energy is required elsewhere, it’s a decision that comes with ease, especially when it benefits your loved ones. So, when Tokyo Jetz (real name: Shauntrell Pender) decided to leave the music industry, fans understood and took it with grace.

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Since then, Tokyo has been in her businesswoman era, working as an author and founder of Bright Beginnings Academy, an early childhood education center and daycare that provides various childcare programs to foster children's development and well-being. Not to mention, she’s also super busy with her most important job: being a mother. Now, the retired rapper is entering a new chapter in her life: being a wife.

Source: Instagram

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Who did Tokyo Jetz get married to?

According to People, Tokyo has tied the knot with her longtime love, Seattle Seahawks player and Super Bowl champion, Shaquill Griffin. The pair exchanged vows and said “I do” in a lavish ceremony in Tomball, Texas, on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The site shares that while the couple initially had a destination wedding in mind, they decided against it to honor the place where they’ve built their lives together. The lavish wedding welcomed over 180 guests, including football players M.J. Stewart, Jonathan Greenard, Shaquem Griffin, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Chris Claybrooks. Additionally, comedian Lil Duval, celebrity hairstylist Hair Physician, and model Lira Galore were in attendance.

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“For me, this wedding is like a fairy tale,” the bride told the outlet. “It's odd that neither one of us envisioned this when we first met, and things just fell into place. For Shaquill, the wedding was lifesaving. He sees things so much differently now that we're here."

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She continued: "When we started planning, we didn’t just see a wedding, we saw a celebration of our love. "We’ve always been the kind of people who throw beautiful, elaborate events, so it only felt right to make this the biggest and most meaningful one yet! Something that truly reflects our love story and the life we’ve built together."

Shaquill Griffin proposed to Tokyo on New Year’s Eve in 2024.

While there’s no telling when the pair first started dating, it’s clear that Shaquill has been smitten for quite some time. The couple officially entered the next phase of their relationship on New Year’s Eve 2024, with Shaquill proposing to Tokyo in Minneapolis.

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The couple, who share two daughters and Tokyo’s son from a previous relationship, have been locked in for years. And now, the pair is focused on continuing their journey together and growing as a family.

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"Our next chapter looks like building and growing together as we continue to learn from each other," Tokyo says. "We both have so much more love to give each other and our little ones."