Tom Cruise and Some Raw Supermarket Fish Are at the Center of New NSFW Rumors "I went in and found the fish in the garbage, wrapped in a massive amount of paper towels." By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 22 2024, 2:42 p.m. ET

While some celebrity rumors make waves for a bit and then fade into obscurity forever, others tend to linger throughout the entirety of a star's career until they become a part of their identity. You know, like the rumors that Lea Michele can't read, which have been debunked multiple times and yet still haunt the Funny Girl star today. Well, we have a feeling this new rumor about Tom Cruise isn't going anywhere any time soon.

Several online blind items have sparked rumors about the A-list actor and stuntman ... and they involve raw, grocery store fish. Yeah. Let's get into it.

Diving into the Tom Cruise fish lore.

Rumors of Tom Cruise doing unsavory, NSFW things to raw supermarket fish around the globe began spreading on the internet in 2020, but the stories go even further back. The first recorded blind item that kicked off the lore came from a celebrity blog called Crazy Days & Nights, which is run by an anonymous Hollywood entertainment lawyer who goes by the moniker of Enty.

In late 2020, Enty posted about a story they had received from a reader who had seen an unnamed celebrity purchase a raw, unwrapped sea bass at a grocery store in Italy, enter the bathroom with the fish, and then leave the bathroom sans fish after 10 minutes. "He was wearing his mask (actually two, one on top of the other) but I knew it was him because he had security with him and because I heard he was filming in the city," they said.

Their description quickly caused readers to identify the mystery actor as Tom Cruise, who had been seen wearing two layered masks around Rome while filming a movie.

Then, a few months later, Enty received another story from a reader claiming that they had experienced something similar years before. "I believe I know who the fish bathroom guy is," they said. "I think it's [him] ... because I witnessed him doing something similar in 2016 in a supermarket in LA."

The customer continued, "Our actor was taking a while ... because he was carefully examining every fish that the guy placed on the scale. Finally, he settled on one ... The actor requested the man not wrap it up, so that's actually the only reason why I followed him. I thought maybe they were filming a movie or something and they had an emergency need for a new prop."

However, that wasn't the case. "He went into the men's room with the fish and the bodyguard ... [then, after a few minutes] they suddenly came back out of the bathroom with no fish. I was really curious, so I went in and found the fish in the garbage, wrapped in a massive amount of paper towels."

And that's not all. Just a week later, Enty received a third tip about our fish-freaky A-lister. This time, it came from a meat market employee from Beijing. "Your previous blind item [reminded] me of what I saw in my Beijing supermarket ... many years ago," they shared. "One day, maybe in 2013 or maybe 2014, I see man go to [the] fresh fish counter and order one fish. He had two black-[clothed] men by his side and had sunglasses over his eyes. He [spent] many minutes looking at the fish selection, and then he [ordered] one whole fish called pompano."

A pompano fish, as many readers were quick to point out, is one that has no teeth. The reader continued, "[The] fish was raw, so I did not think he would eat it then. At closing, my [supervisor] says there is a pompano in [the] bathroom rubbish bin. I tell her what I [saw before], and [she] says she [saw] the same the day prior."