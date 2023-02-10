Home > Television Source: WHBQ FOX13 Is Mourning the Loss of Long-Time Reporter Tom Dees By Joseph Allen Feb. 10 2023, Published 9:17 a.m. ET

Fans of FOX13 in Memphis, Tenn. are in mourning following the news that Tom Dees, a long-time reporter for the station, had died at 57. According to a report from FOX13, Tom died at his home on Feb. 9, and was just a few days shy of his 58th birthday. He's survived by his wife, Cathy, and the three children they shared: Amelia, Ally and Austin.

Article continues below advertisement

Many people are heartbroken after hearing the news. What was Tom Dees' cause of death? Here's what we know so far.

What was Tom Dees' cause of death?

Source: Tom Dees Facebook

Following the news of Tom's death, many wanted to know more about how he had died at a relatively young age. FOX13's reporting didn't elaborate past suggesting that Tom had died as the result of an "illness," so it seems possible that his family would rather not disclose the details of that illness to the public. It isn't clear how long he had been sick, and whether this was expected or not.

Article continues below advertisement

So sad to hear about the passing of my former colleague, Tom Dees.

He was the definition of unique, but so much more than that. Talented. Hard working. No one could take a mundane story and turn it into something memorable like Tom.

Thinking of his family and friends tonight. — Matt Stark (@TheMattStark) February 10, 2023

Tom was best known for his reporting in Mississippi.

After originally joining FOX13 in 1995 following a childhood that was spent moving all over the country, Tom spent years as a reporter covering a wide variety of different stories. He apparently loved Northern Mississippi and even won an Emmy for his coverage of the region. Tom worked for the last few years as a one-man act, traveling all over the region and often covering several stories in the course of a single day.

Article continues below advertisement

"To know Tom Dees was to love him," the obituary on FOX13 reads. "A man with a million questions his passion for the Mid-South personally and professionally was endearing and admirable. He was a tireless and loyal friend and colleague. He was quick with a self-deprecating quip (usually about his hair, or lack thereof) and could always bring a smile to those around him. He will be missed by all who knew him."