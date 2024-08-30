Home > Entertainment Tom Hanks Warns Fans About Fake Ads Using His Likeness With AI If you see an online ad with Tom trying to sell you something, don't be fooled. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 30 2024, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Mega

If scammers were going to choose anyone for a fake ad, it makes sense that they'd go for Tom Hanks. He's arguably the most likable actor on the planet, and if Tom wants to sell me something, then I'm damn well gonna listen to what he has to say. But, if you see Tom in an ad online, just remember that all is not what it seems.

Tom's been the subject of fake AI ads before, and it sounds like we won't stop seeing them anytime soon. Here's what to know about the Tom Hanks AI scams.



Beware of the Tom Hanks AI scam.

Back in October 2023, the actor took to his official Instagram page (@tomhanks) to warn fans not to fall for a fake dental ad that was going around with his likeness.

Alongside a screenshot from the fake ad, Tom wrote, "Beware!! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it. -Tom Hanks."

Fast-forward to August 2024, and it looks like the scammers just aren't done with the Forrest Gump actor. And they don't just want to sell you on a dental plan this time.

"There are multiple ads over the internet falsely using my name, likeness, and voice promoting miracle cures and wonder drugs," Tom posted to his Instagram page on Aug. 29.

"These ads have been created without my consent. fraudulently and through AI. I have nothing to do with these posts or the products and treatments, or the spokespeople touting these cures," he continued. "I have type 2 diabetes, and I ONLY work with my board certified doctor regarding my treatment." "DO NOT BE FOOLED," he added. "DO NOT BE SWINDLED. DO NOT LOSE YOUR HARD-EARNED MONEY. -Tom Hanks."

Tom Hanks isn't the only subject of AI scams, and he probably won't be the last.

If the scammers figured Tom Hanks has a huge fan base (and he certainly does), then you can imagine why they also targeted the biggest pop star in the world — Taylor Swift. In early 2024, a fake giveaway began circulating online with the promise of free Le Creuset cookware. (And, legitimately, who doesn't love Le Creuset? These damn scammers know what's up.)

Scammers Use AI-Generated Taylor Swift To Swindle Cash



A Facebook ad created using singer Taylor Swift’s voice and likeness promised users a gift of luxury Le Creuset cookware.



According to the New York Times, in reality, the video linked to several websites, which hit its… pic.twitter.com/sGCZFBnOjc — The Fact Finder (@FactualNarrator) January 12, 2024