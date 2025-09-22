Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan Reportedly Has a Pretty Substantial Net Worth Tom Homan has been accused of accepting a bribe in the past. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 22 2025, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Since taking office, immigration has been one of Donald Trump's top priorities, and his Border Czar Tom Homan has often been the one arguing most forcefully for the enforcement actions we've seen from the administration. He has worked in Immigration and Customs Enforcement for much of his career, first in the Obama administration and then under Trump, where he became the head of the organization.

Following a news story in late September that suggested Homan had accepted a cash bribe from FBI agents, which was first reported by NBC, many now want to know what his net worth is. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

What is Tom Homan's net worth?

According to BBN Times, Homan has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Although Homan has served most of his career in government, his net worth is likely explained at least in part by his time out of government between the first and second Trump administrations. In that period, he became a part of the Heritage Foundation and also took a series of media engagements that likely increased his overall net worth.

Tom Homan Trump administration Border Czar Net worth: $10 Million Tom Homan is the former director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and has served during the second Trump administration has his border czar. His net worth comes from a combination of government service and from media engagements and work with the Heritage Foundation. Birthdate: Nov. 28, 1961 Birthplace: West Carthage, New York Birth Name: Thomas Douglas Homan Education: SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Tom Homan was allegedly caught accepting a bag of cash in 2024.

In spite of what seems like a pretty solid net worth, NBC News reported that Homan had been caught and recorded by the FBI accepting $50,000 in a bag from agents claiming to be businessmen. The men were bribing Homan, who claimed he could help them get government contracts during a second Trump administration (this happened in 2024, before Trump was reelected).

If Tom Homan did nothing wrong, the Department of Justice should have no issue releasing the Homan files and the video of the alleged bribery to clear this up.



And while they’re at it, go ahead and release the Epstein files and clear Trump’s name.



Shouldn’t be hard! pic.twitter.com/ayDgH4aSd0 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 21, 2025 Source: X/@MeidasTouch

The FBI and Department of Justice were reportedly waiting to bring charges against Homan because they wanted to see whether he would follow through on his promise to the men to provide them with contracts. Once Trump was inaugurated, though, the investigation stalled and was eventually shut down by the political appointees who led each department. In 2025, Homan called the allegations "bull----," per NewsNation.

The FBI apparently launched the investigation after a subject in an unrelated investigation claimed that Homan was soliciting payments in exchange for help granting government contracts. Homan was campaigning for Trump then, and it seemed clear that he would play a prominent role in immigration enforcement in the second Trump administration.

“I promised President Trump when he announced that if he goes back, I go back. And I’m going to run the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen because these millions of people being released in this country, nine out of 10 will get an order of removal based on… pic.twitter.com/738twk0Tsa — Thomas D. Homan (@RealTomHoman) November 19, 2023