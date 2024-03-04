Home > Entertainment Tom Silva Has a Staggering Net Worth as 'This Old House' Star Tom Silva is a general contractor on 'This Old House.' He joined the show in 1986 and has been a staple figure ever since. By Alex West Mar. 4 2024, Published 8:49 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@TomSilvaTOH

PBS programming is meant to better educate and entertain the masses. In America, understanding construction and contractors is a great way to make sure you don't get scammed. Tom Silva is a television personality on two shows that have helped many to learn more about their homes.

His two shows, This Old House and Ask This Old House, captivate audiences as they learn more about how to transform old households. While home improvement shows have become pretty normal, especially with HGTV's popularity, This Old House was the first show of its style. What's Tom Silva's net worth as a construction guru?

Source: FACEBOOK/Tom Silva

What is Tom Silva's net worth?

Since Tom's paycheck comes, in part, from the public, it's only natural to be curious about his financial situation. Keep in mind that he doesn't only get money from the show, but also from external projects where he puts his expertise to use.

Tom Silva Construction Contractor, TV Personality Net worth: $2.5 million Tom Silva, an American contractor, became famous for his PBS shows, This Old House and Ask This Old House. He put his expertise to the test as he educated the nation about construction. Birth date: Jan. 17, 1947 Birthplace: Lexington, Mass. Marriage: Susan Silva Children: Kate Silva and TJ Silva Education: Lexington High School

Is 'This Old House' still on?

Great news — This Old House still airs on PBS. If you're a home improvement fan and want to return to the genre's roots, it's the perfect show for you to get a taste of the past even with new episodes always in the works.

This Old House Season 43 and Ask This Old House Season 20 premiere on PBS starting on September 30th and on The Roku Channel on October 4th! Find all the ways to watch here: https://bit.ly/3AFA2Il Posted by This Old House on Friday, September 24, 2021

After all, while it started in Boston, it's syndicated nationwide. If you're living in the world post-cable, you can still tune in, too. The Roku Channel also hosts the show.

Fans will be even happier to know that Tom is still involved as a general contractor on the show. He joined the show in 1986 and has been a staple figure ever since.

Friends and family: we're so excited to share with you the first episode of our "West Roxbury Victorian" project with... Posted by Derek Rubinoff, Architect on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

The team has still grown and shifted a bit here and there, though. While Bob Vila kicked the show off as the host, he handed the reigns over to Steve Thomas in 1989.

In 2003, Steve signed off and handed off to Kevin O'Connor who is still hosting now. Fans who have been watching since the early days probably remember master carpenter Noram Abram, but they'll be sad to know he left the show in 2022.

I like to hot glue small pieces of scrap wood around the perimeter of the top section to center the rings and help hold them in place while the wood glue sets. #lathework #segmentedwoodturning #segmentedturning #lathe #segmentedbowl #thisoldhouse #askthisoldhouse Posted by Tom Silva on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Landscaping and garden expert Roger Cook left the show in 2020 after joining in 1988. He was replaced by Jenn Nawada. As for the other experts, many of them are still in the show like Tom, Richard Trethewey, Hearth Eastman, Mauro Henrique, Mark McCullough, and Ross Trethewey.