Tom Welling Has Been Married to His Second Wife Since 2019

By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 29 2025, 12:28 p.m. ET

Actor Tom Welling is no stranger to commitment. He burst onto the small screen in 2001 when he played Clark Kent in the WB's long-running series, Smallville. Although he never got as far as donning the red cape and boots, fans of the show considered Tom to be one of the best to ever play Superman. The show ran for an impressive 10 years.

During his time on Smallville, Tom married his first wife, model Jamie White. The couple wed in 2002 and spent nearly a decade living in Vancouver, British Columbia. Jamie filed for divorce in October 2013, which was finalized two years later. Although he could never quite find the success that Smallville gave him, Tom did find love again. He married his second wife in December 2019. Here's what we know about her.

Tom Welling married a woman who shared his love of horses.

Tom reportedly met his second wife, Jessica Rose Welling, in 2014. She is an avid equestrian which apparently the two bonded over. They managed to keep their relationship largely out of the public eye. Then in February 2018, Jessica let some information slip in an Instagram post, writing, "To my perfect fiancé, I love you to infinity and beyond. Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love. I am so blessed to have you in my life."

The couple was married in December 2019 in a ceremony held at the Sunstone Vineyards & Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif., per the Daily Mail. Although the weather wasn't great, guests like Twilight's Ashley Greene gathered under a clear plastic tent to celebrate the couple's happy occasion. They really leaned into their environment by sporting cowboy hats and fringed jackets ahead of the nuptials. It was a real country good time.

Perhaps the most important guest at the wedding was the couple's son Thomson Wylde Welling, who was born in January 2019. Jessica announced his birth via a since-deleted Instagram post, writing that he was, "8lbs 8oz of pure LOVE," reported . A little over two years later, the welcomed their second son into the world. "Rocklin Von, welcome to your family," wrote Jessica beneath an Instagram photo of their newest addition.

Tom Welling was arrested for a DUI in January 2025.

Superman found himself in a bit of a scrape when the 47-year-old was arrested in an Arby's parking lot in Yreka, Calif. the evening of Jan. 26, 2025, per TMZ. He was allegedly driving under the influence and after local police detained him, they found his blood alcohol level to be at or above .08 percent, which is the legal limit.