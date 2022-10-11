Thomas "Tom" Welling was discovered in 1998 at a house party by a casting director and encouraged to become a model. Shortly after, Tom decided he disliked modeling and pursued an acting career. In 2001, he was cast in the leading role of Clark Kent for the WB/CW show Smallville, which ran for a decade.

Now, Tom is back in the spotlight in Professionals on the CW. He will also appear in The Winchesters on the CW.

Birth date: April 26, 1977

Birth place: Putnam Valley, New York

Birth name: Thomas Welling

Father: Tom Welling, Sr.

Mother: Bonnie Welling

Marriages: Jamie White (m. 2002—2015), Jessica Rose Lee (m. 2019)

Children: Thomson Welling, Rocklin Welling

Education: Okemos High School