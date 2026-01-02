Tommy Lee Jones Has Been Married Three Times and Welcomed Two Kids He settled down with his third wife (pictured below) in 2001. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 2 2026, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Tommy Lee Jones is undoubtedly one of the most familiar faces in Hollywood. You know him from the Men in Black franchise, which kicked off in 1997 alongside Will Smith, and even Love Story (1970) for those of the older generation. Other major films in his portfolio include Batman Forever (1995), Double Jeopardy (1999), and No Country for Old Men (2007).

Given Tommy's status in Hollywood, many fans seem to feel a sense of connection to him professionally. That said, that connection only goes so far. That’s because the actor tends to keep his personal life quiet, including details about his marriages. But believe it or not, Tommy has been married three times so far and even welcomed two kids with his second wife. Let’s get into all the women who have come and gone in his life, and who he’s married to now.

Tommy Lee Jones married his first wife in 1970.

Source: Mega

Tommy settled down with his first wife, Katherine “Kate” Lardner Rosen, in 1970, and the two said their “I do’s” at Kate’s home. She had previously been married to Dr. John F. Rosen, whom she welcomed two children with, though the pair later divorced, per The New York Times.

Funny enough, Kate entered into the marriage with a Hollywood background herself, as she is the daughter of a screenwriter and an actress. Her father, Ring Lardner Jr., wrote the screenplay for M*A*S*H, while her mother, known professionally as Frances Chaney, was an actress. By 1978, though, she and Tommy had divorced.

By 1981, Tommy Lee Jones had married his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.

Source: Mega Tommy Lee Jones with his daughter Victoria.

A few years after divorcing Kate, Tommy married Kimberlea Cloughley, whom he welcomed two kids with, Austin and Victoria. Their marriage lasted until 1996.

Sadly, the pair later faced a devastating loss. On Jan. 1, 2026, New Year’s Day, news broke that their daughter Victoria, who was born in 1991, had been found dead in a San Francisco hotel. Police suspected no foul play and did not believe Victoria had taken her own life. However, per the Daily Mail, a guest found her and alerted hotel staff, suggesting she may have been intoxicated.

Tommy and Kimberlea’s daughter did somewhat follow her dad in his acting footsteps. She made her acting debut in Men in Black II, which was released in 2002. She also appeared in One Tree Hill in 2003 as well as in the 2005 film The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

Source: Mega Tommy Lee Jones and his third wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones

Tommy Lee Jones married his third wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, in 2001.

Tommy and his third wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, tied the knot in 2001 and have been together ever since. She is a photographer and has her own ties to Hollywood, having worked as an assistant camera operator.