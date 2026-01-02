Victoria Jones, Tommy Lee Jones's Daughter Was Found Dead in San Francisco Victoria has appeared in several movies alongside her father. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 2 2026, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The family of Tommy Lee Jones is dealing with an immense tragedy following the news that his daughter, Victoria, was found dead in San Francisco. Victoria's death at just 34 years old was confirmed by the San Francisco Fire Department, per The Guardian, and now, many are wondering what exactly happened to her.

Victoria was reportedly discovered in the early hours of New Year's Day. Here's what we know about what happened to Tommy Lee Jones's daughter.



What happened to Tommy Lee Jones's daughter?

A cause of death has not yet been publicly reported in Victoria's death. “Our units responded to the scene, performed an assessment, and declared one person deceased,” a spokesperson for the SFFD said in a statement, adding that the local police department and medical examiner's office took over once her body was discovered. Victoria was found at a San Francisco hotel, and The Daily Mail reported that a fellow guest alerted staff after finding Victoria unresponsive in a corridor.

TMZ is now reporting that her death was the result of a suspected overdose, although specifics are still scarce. Victoria is the second child of Tommy and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. As a child, she appeared alongside her father in films including Men in Black II and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, and she also appeared on One Tree Hill. Over the years, Tommy has offered little snippets of insight into their working relationship.

“She’s a good actress, has her SAG [Screen Actors Guild] card, speaks impeccable Spanish. When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish," he explained while promoting The Three Burials in 2005, per The Guardian. Tommy also added that, as a teenager, she would sometimes struggle to make the early call times she had for roles, which could cause some tension.

Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter Victoria reportedly found dead at 34 at hotel in San Francisco 🙏 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/O1v6eNJ2OR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 2, 2026 Source: X/@DailyLoud

“She had to get up at 5am for her part,” he told The New Yorker. “One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time.” On the whole, though, the two of them seem to have had a good and productive relationship.

She would sometimes appear alongside him on red carpets, although at the age of 79, Tommy is not performing as much as he once did. There has been little reporting to suggest that Victoria had any sort of health issue that might have resulted in such an untimely death.