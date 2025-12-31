If You've Listened to Fetty Wap, You Might Be Wondering What "1738" Means
The number refers to his New Jersey crew, the Remy Boyz.
It's 2015. You're at a bar with your friends and the new Fetty Wap song, "Trap Queen," comes on. Everyone sings his call out, "1738 ... I'm like, hey, what's up, hello!" emphatically. Life is good.
But what does "1738" even mean?
The shoutout "1738" refers to Fetty Wap's crew.
Fetty Wap often calls out "1738" in his songs, most popularly in his single "Trap Queen," but also in songs like "Again," "679," and "My Way." The number refers to his New Jersey crew, the Remy Boyz. They're named after the liquor brand Rémy Martin, and they specifically enjoy the 1738 bottle.
In a Reddit post about the number and Fetty Wap's meaning, fan RonAustinMusic posted a tongue-in-cheek conspiracy theory that says the number connects to the verse Matthew 5:28 "Eye For an Eye" because 1738 is 5:28 in military time.
"Fetty gave his eye for fame ... Illuminati," they wrote.
Some millennials feel "1738" is a lifestyle and a reminder of simpler times.
Hearing "1738 ... I'm like hey, what's up, hello" takes them back to a time before the COVID pandemic and before Trump was elected or even ran for office. On @heyitsbret's TikTok video captioned "All these kids saying 6-7 but all I know is 1738," brands started joining in on the millennial nostalgia.
AT&T wrote, "1738 wasn’t just a number… it was a lifestyle." Minute Maid wrote, "This song takes me back to the frat basement," and Gain said, "Real ones know."
A fan added, "I hope someone has told Fetty Wap how much we miss him." TikTok user OhhYasmin commiserated, "The one time I got change back of $17.38. I sang this part, and the register lady looked at me like I was weird."