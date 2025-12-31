‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10’ Champion Ginger Minj Sparked a Feud With Her Co-Stars Ginger won 'All Stars 10' in July 2025 and first appeared on the show in Season 7. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Dec. 31 2025, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Paramount

Drag Queen and actor Ginger Minj became who she is from the popularity she gained from her #TeamGinger fanbase. Since the performer, whose real name is Joshua Allen Eads, stepped onto the RuPaul's Drag Race stage in Season 7, Ginger has kept fans intrigued with her movie roles on Hocus Pocus 2 and Dumplin', plus her multiple performances and opportunities. Her star only continued to shine when she was crowned the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars in Season 10.

While Ginger should've been basking in her winning Drag Race after years of chasing the victory, she has since shared that everything that glittered on the long-running competition's set was gold. Here's the scoop on Ginger's All Stars drama.



Ginger Minj of 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' claims her castmates turned on her when she gained "more traction."

On Christmas Eve 2025, three months after her Drag Race: All Stars win, Ginger appeared on The Kelly Mantle Show. During the interview, Ginger opened up about getting the call to join All Stars 10 and revealed that it came during one of the most difficult moments of her life. She said she had been hospitalized for an extended period of time leading up to the season.

“Going into All Stars 10, I had been in the hospital for a long time. I was really sick," she shared. "I got COVID, which turned into pneumonia." Ginger further told Kelly during their chat that, in addition to being sick during All Stars, she said she didn't feel the love from many of her co-stars. While she said Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Lydia B. Kollins had her back, she claimed the same couldn’t be said for the rest of the cast.

According to Ginger, some of her fellow queens distanced themselves after the show wrapped, suggesting it was done in an effort to gain “more traction” as the season played out. "A lot of the girls in-person on All Stars 10 were very kind to my face, but once it started airing, they just started, one by one, kind of defecting."

Several of Ginger Minj's 'All Stars' co-stars deny her claims.

Ginger's podcast interview didn't sit well with many of the people who lived her All Stars Season 10 experience with her. Multiple All Stars alumni, including Daya Betty, Aja Miyake Mugler, and Cynthia Lee Fontaine, took to social media to deny that Ginger was intentionally being treated unfairly. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Daya claimed that, despite her allegations, multiple girls had reached out to Ginger. She also said she stopped reaching out “because EVERY conversation that was had always ended up ONLY being about you”.

“Don’t try to act like no one had your back," Daya added, speaking to Ginger. "I think people just started to get tired of your pity party.”

Aja also supported the claims that Ginger was selfish during their time on All Stars, claiming in an Instagram Live that she didn't reach out to Ginger because she didn't "know you like that" and accused her of never reaching out to anyone else in the group. "Nobody was checking in on you because you wasn’t checking in on anybody!" Aja said on the live, adding "No shade, I like Ginger."

