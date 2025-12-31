Mel Gibson Has Nine Children and They Don't All Have the Same Mother Some of Mel Gibson's kids opted for Hollywood careers, while others prefer their privacy. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 31 2025, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When you think of actor and director Mel Gibson, his long career of blockbuster movies and a bit of controversy likely come to mind. Outside of his decades-long career in Hollywood, though, Mel found the time to father nine children across three different relationships, with one of them being his sole marriage that ended in 2009, with the divorce finalized in 2011.

So, who are Mel's kids? Although some of them followed in his Hollywood footsteps in the entertainment industry, others have preferred to keep their private lives, well, private, and out of the spotlight. But Mel has spoken about fatherhood over the years and even admitted to his less-than-perfect parenting at times.

Mel Gibson has nine children with three different women.

With an acting and directing career that spans literal decades, it shouldn't be surprising to know that, over the years, Mel fathered nine kids, with whom he appears to have a solid relationship. How he found the time to actually have children and start a family with his now ex-wife, Robyn Moore Gibson, is a little unclear, but somehow, he made it work.

Mel shares his seven oldest kids with his ex-wife. Hannah Brobst, twins Christian and Edward Gibson, and Will Gibson are four of his oldest kids. Per People, Hannah worked on The Patriot and What Women Want with her famous dad. Christian is a camera operator, according to his Instagram, and Edward studied glass blowing at the California College of the Arts. Will leads a more private life, with his Instagram profile even set to private.

Louie, Milo, and Thomas Gibson are the youngest three kids from Mel's marriage to Robyn. While Louie and Milo have both worked in the entertainment industry in some way, Thomas is another one of Mel's kids who prefers to remain out of the spotlight. Milo followed in Mel's footsteps as an actor and even appeared in Hacksaw Ridge, per his IMDb, which Mel directed.

Mel's youngest kids are Lucia and Lars Gibson, who are from relationships with musician Oksana Grigorieva and screenwriter Rosalind Ross, respectively. After Mel welcomed his younger kids, he spoke about being a dad again later in life. In 2017, he told Entertainment Tonight that having kids is "like being young again" while "seeing everything through their eyes."

Mel Gibson was only married once.

Mel was married to his ex-wife, Robyn, for 31 years before they got divorced. Although they split up in 2009, their divorce was not finalized until 2011, ABC News reported at the time. The divorce settlement included a payout from Mel to Robyn of $425 million and a custody dispute over their youngest child, who was a minor at the time.