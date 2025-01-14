The Untold Influence of Mel Gibson’s Parents: How Hutton and Anne Shaped a Hollywood Icon They left the U.S., uprooted their family, and unknowingly set Mel Gibson on the path to becoming a Hollywood icon. By Amy Coleman Published Jan. 14 2025, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Mel Gibson is often remembered for the epic battles of Braveheart or the humor and action of Lethal Weapon. Behind the famous actor and director is a man whose values and outlook were profoundly shaped by his upbringing. Mel Gibson’s parents, Hutton Gibson and Anne Reilly, played a significant role in molding the person who would become a Hollywood star.

Article continues below advertisement

Although they didn’t share their son’s fame, Hutton and Anne’s story is full of fascinating moments and decisions that impacted Mel’s life and career. So, who were they, and what influence did they have on the actor the world knows today?

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Mel Gibson’s parents instilled strong beliefs and a questioning nature.

Hutton Gibson was no ordinary father. A World War II veteran, writer, and 1968 Jeopardy! Grand Champion, he was outspoken about his faith and societal views. His beliefs often sparked controversy, and his intense focus on religion and tradition seemingly left a lasting impression on his son and shaped much of his perspective, according to an ABC News interview with Mel.

In the 1960s, Hutton and Anne left the U.S., uprooted their family, and unknowingly set Mel on the path to becoming a Hollywood icon. Motivated by a desire to escape what they saw as the social and political unrest of the time, they hoped Australia would provide a better future for their children. Before settling down in Australia, the family spent a brief time in Ireland to explore Anne's Irish roots, per Irish Central.

Article continues below advertisement

Growing up in Australia exposed him to new opportunities, and it was there that he began studying at the National Institute of Dramatic Art. This decision laid the groundwork for his acting career and eventual rise to international fame. He has his first big break in the Australian movie Mad Max.

Source: MEGA Mel Gibson at the 'Monster Summer' screening with two of his children

Article continues below advertisement

Mel Gibson’s movies depict his values of faith, loyalty, and courage.

Mel Gibson infuses his work with themes like faith, loyalty, and courage. Films like Braveheart and The Passion of the Christ reflect those values and depict characters who fight for what they believe in, no matter the odds.

Gibson’s focus on family doesn’t stop there. Even after losing his Los Angeles home in the January 2025 wildfires, he told NewsNation, “These are only things. And the good, the good news is that you know, those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way and that’s all I can care about, really."

Article continues below advertisement

You can hear more about Mel's views on faith and family in this interview with Pastor Greg Laurie, who co-wrote and was portrayed in Jesus Revolution: