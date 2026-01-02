Actor Tommy Lee Jones Once Roomed With a Future Vice President — What Is His net Worth? His parents were regular people, but Tommy Lee Jones was born to be a star. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 2 2026, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Whether you recognize him from No Country for Old Men or Men in Black, most people recognize Tommy Lee Jones. The 79-year-old actor is a familiar face around Hollywood. Over the course of his career, he has won multiple awards and the hearts of adoring fans everywhere.

But with several mega hit movies under his belt and dozens more that are more than worth a watch, how much of a net worth has the superstar actor accumulated? Here's what we know about his net worth, as well as one of the most heartbreaking headlines to accompany the beloved actor through his long career.

Here's what we know about Tommy Lee Jones's net worth.

Tommy Lee Jones was born Sept. 15, 1946, in San Saba, Texas. According to Britannica, Tommy was the only surviving son to a couple comprised of an oil field laborer and his wife, who worked in law enforcement, education, and cosmetology. During his childhood, Tommy's father accepted a job overseas, but the young man received a football scholarship that allowed him to remain in the United States. Through his career, Tommy has earned an estimated net worth of around $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

While attending boarding school, he was drawn to acting. After graduation, he attended Harvard, where he roomed with none other than the future (former) Vice President, Al Gore. In 1969, he graduated with an English degree but decided to pursue acting. And the rest, as they say, is history. The aspiring star moved to New York City and worked his way up through plays to movie productions, earning Emmys and Golden Globes through the years.

A combination of hard work and his undeniable charm and wit earned him a reputation in Hollywood as a steadfast actor, perfect for roles that need sardonic wit and a little sarcastic sass.

Tommy Lee Jones's daughter died in 2026.

Unfortunately for Tommy, fame, success, and being a beloved star don't insulate you from the heartbreak and tragedy of life. While the actor is used to making headlines, he made the worst headlines possible in 2026 when his 34-year-old daughter, Victoria, was found dead in a hotel room in San Francisco, according to Page Six. TMZ, which first broke the story, said that her cause of death was unknown.

Tommy and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley welcomed Victoria and her brother Austin while living on a ranch in Texas. Despite having a famous father, the children had as normal a childhood as possible.