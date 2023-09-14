Mexico Alien Memes Have Landed on Social Media and We've Got the Best Ones
Regardless of whether or not you believe aliens exist, we've got real Mexico alien memes and they are out of this world. Sorry, never sorry!
It seems as if aliens have finally landed and they decided to vacation in Mexico. That makes total sense because Mexico is a gorgeous country with a vibrant culture. Unfortunately, this trip wasn't very recent. According to The New York Times, a journalist by the name of Jaime Maussan brought two mummified specimens into a session of Mexico's congress on Sept. 12, 2023. They were each in a box which were triumphantly opened as if it was Christmas morning.
He claims they were found in 2017, and are "not part of our terrestrial evolution." They were then "buried at a remote site in Peru and were about 1,000 years old, according to carbon testing carried out by researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico," the Times reported of his claims.
Social media responded accordingly by digging up some Mexico alien memes. We have rounded up the best ones; dare we say these are the stars.
They aren't real!
If anyone knows what's real and what's not real it's Tiffany Gomas, aka Airplane Lady. We wouldn't be surprised if she showed up to that Mexican Congress session screaming, "That motherf----- is not real!"
Call the Men in Black.
We knew the Mexico aliens looked familiar. Anyway, they make this look good.
We love an unboxing video.
Time to go through our latest haul!
It's a doggone mystery.
Just because dogs are man's best friend doesn't mean they can't be alien's best friend as well.
They are the extraterrestrial life of the party!
"Callin' out around the world (and the galaxy), are you ready for a brand new beat? Summer's here and the time is right, for dancing in the street!"
Just a little dehydrated.
This alien just needs some electrolytes and he'll be good to go!
In Mexico, they landed.
“When you look at the dark side, careful you must be. For the dark side looks back."
It's art, look it up.
Believe it or not a meme can also double as art appreciation. Here, the tweet artist compares the Mexico alien in repose to Alice Neel's painting titled Dead Father. "Shortly after the burial of her father, a railroad clerk, Neel painted Dead Father (1946): a gentle-looking man, slightly too stiff to be asleep, lies in the bed of his coffin," per The Harvard Crimson.